Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Do you cover when traveling? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 51 Do you cover when traveling? Noob question here. Getting ready for my first road trip with my ski. Since I just travel to local areas, I never see anyone use a cover when traveling, only when parked. What about longer road trips.....are covers a good idea or not?



Beverly-Hillbillies.jpg

Photos on Flikr! Attn. All Vegas Riders! - https://www.vegaspwcrider.com Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/ Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 8 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 8 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules