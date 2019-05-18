 1989 seadoo 587 full build!! Pipe, Cylinders, prop, etc..
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 05:59 PM #1
    kyle5647
    kyle5647 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    United States
    Age
    28
    Posts
    2

    1989 seadoo 587 full build!! Pipe, Cylinders, prop, etc..

    Doing a full build on my seadoo 587 and I will be swapping parts from a skidoo 587. The skidoos had 100hp so I am shooting for 85hp as there is a slight difference in the cylinder which I will show you later, and your seadoo 587 yellow or white motor could really benefit from this..

    the build will include a pipe, custom exhaust manifold to mount the pipe, dual carbs, high compression head, a prop and a pair of skidoo cylinders. (ports on the skidoo cylinders are MUCH larger and appear to be far more effecient than the seadoo counterpart)

    To get the pistons to work with a seadoo I had to trim down the cases as the pistons would hit the bottom


    20190518_173214.jpg

    20190518_173312.jpg


    Here is a comparison of the seadoo vs skidoo cylinders

    SKIDOO
    20190518_173151.jpg

    SEADOO
    20190518_173155.jpg


    Now the interesting part, and what would really gain some good hp for your seadoo is this extra port:

    20190518_173301.jpg
    20190518_173306.jpg

    The thing is the stock seadoo cases dont have this spot for an extra port. Also the stock seadoo cylinders have this same port but it is shaped a little differently. I could bet by cutting the cases this would add a good 5-8hp (i think)

    Here is a pic of the seadoo cases
    20190518_173312.jpg

    Here is the pipe
    20190518_173226.jpg

    I will update this project as I finish the build. I want to bring this down to the beach which will be in 2 weeks so the plan is to finish by then.

    Prop will be a solas 15/20 super camber (J series i believe)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:02 PM #2
    kyle5647
    kyle5647 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    United States
    Age
    28
    Posts
    2

    Re: 1989 seadoo 587 full build!! Pipe, Cylinders, prop, etc..

    I also forgot to mention I will be adding a 159 degree rotary valve
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 