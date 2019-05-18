Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1989 seadoo 587 full build!! Pipe, Cylinders, prop, etc.. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2013 Location United States Age 28 Posts 2 1989 seadoo 587 full build!! Pipe, Cylinders, prop, etc.. Doing a full build on my seadoo 587 and I will be swapping parts from a skidoo 587. The skidoos had 100hp so I am shooting for 85hp as there is a slight difference in the cylinder which I will show you later, and your seadoo 587 yellow or white motor could really benefit from this..



the build will include a pipe, custom exhaust manifold to mount the pipe, dual carbs, high compression head, a prop and a pair of skidoo cylinders. (ports on the skidoo cylinders are MUCH larger and appear to be far more effecient than the seadoo counterpart)



To get the pistons to work with a seadoo I had to trim down the cases as the pistons would hit the bottom





20190518_173214.jpg



20190518_173312.jpg





Here is a comparison of the seadoo vs skidoo cylinders



SKIDOO

20190518_173151.jpg



SEADOO

20190518_173155.jpg





Now the interesting part, and what would really gain some good hp for your seadoo is this extra port:



20190518_173301.jpg

20190518_173306.jpg



The thing is the stock seadoo cases dont have this spot for an extra port. Also the stock seadoo cylinders have this same port but it is shaped a little differently. I could bet by cutting the cases this would add a good 5-8hp (i think)



Here is a pic of the seadoo cases

20190518_173312.jpg



Here is the pipe

20190518_173226.jpg



I will update this project as I finish the build. I want to bring this down to the beach which will be in 2 weeks so the plan is to finish by then.



