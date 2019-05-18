|
1989 seadoo 587 full build!! Pipe, Cylinders, prop, etc..
Doing a full build on my seadoo 587 and I will be swapping parts from a skidoo 587. The skidoos had 100hp so I am shooting for 85hp as there is a slight difference in the cylinder which I will show you later, and your seadoo 587 yellow or white motor could really benefit from this..
the build will include a pipe, custom exhaust manifold to mount the pipe, dual carbs, high compression head, a prop and a pair of skidoo cylinders. (ports on the skidoo cylinders are MUCH larger and appear to be far more effecient than the seadoo counterpart)
To get the pistons to work with a seadoo I had to trim down the cases as the pistons would hit the bottom
20190518_173214.jpg
20190518_173312.jpg
Here is a comparison of the seadoo vs skidoo cylinders
SKIDOO
20190518_173151.jpg
SEADOO
20190518_173155.jpg
Now the interesting part, and what would really gain some good hp for your seadoo is this extra port:
20190518_173301.jpg
20190518_173306.jpg
The thing is the stock seadoo cases dont have this spot for an extra port. Also the stock seadoo cylinders have this same port but it is shaped a little differently. I could bet by cutting the cases this would add a good 5-8hp (i think)
Here is a pic of the seadoo cases
20190518_173312.jpg
Here is the pipe
20190518_173226.jpg
I will update this project as I finish the build. I want to bring this down to the beach which will be in 2 weeks so the plan is to finish by then.
Prop will be a solas 15/20 super camber (J series i believe)
-
Re: 1989 seadoo 587 full build!! Pipe, Cylinders, prop, etc..
I also forgot to mention I will be adding a 159 degree rotary valve
