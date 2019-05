Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550 Ocean Pro/aluminum bed plates #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2011 Location in the garage Age 30 Posts 201 550 Ocean Pro/aluminum bed plates Has anyone attempted building an aluminum bedplate like the OP ones? Sold my OP plate couple years ago and was thinking about just trying to make a pattern and make my own rather than track down another OP. Curious if anyone else has done/tried it. He rides his jet ski standing up, he is ..... the most interesting man in the world #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,894 Re: 550 Ocean Pro/aluminum bed plates there was a member here years ago that made them.jetskihaven

he also made 650/750 ones.

john@jetskihaven.com









