 Keihin CDK2 Leaking Past Diaphragm.
  Today, 11:53 AM #1
    Scalise
    Keihin CDK2 Leaking Past Diaphragm.

    Had a carb rebuilt on my 2003 Virage, went to start it for the first time today and it's got a steady drip from the regulator side of the carb.

    Pulled the carb and took the cover off the regulator chamber, carb is full of fuel and the gasket is intact with both mating surfaces clean. Anything else to check before simply reseating it?
  Today, 12:18 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Re: Keihin CDK2 Leaking Past Diaphragm.

    Bench check , pressurize carbs , check for leaks when done
  Today, 12:47 PM #3
    Scalise
    Re: Keihin CDK2 Leaking Past Diaphragm.

    Carb is still off, I'll have to rig a pressure gage to check pop-off pressure.

    But pulling the full regulator side apart, it looks like the o-rings are bad (split/cracked). Going to replace those and try again.
