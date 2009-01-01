Hello, need some ideas on a 95 Waveraider 1100. Recently removed carbs and rebuilt them to try and solve a missing midrange. Ski ran fine @ idle and full or close to full throttle. After reinstalling the ski is not getting fuel. Checked the fuel pump manually and it works fine. Sucking on the fuel supply line I can see the filter filling with fuel. Stuck a combo vac/psi gauge on the crank port and I have very little fluctuation on the gauge. Compression measures 95, 100, 100. Ski ran fine last year and will run on a shot of ether/fogger. What would cause the ski to all of a sudden loose signal at that port? I've looked but don't see any other vacuum ports. Thanks in advance