Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: How does it work? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location NC Posts 5 How does it work? Maybe a dumb question, but I've got 35v constant at my coil during cranking, but what triggers the spark? Is it triggered within the coil (cdi) or is the stator assembly causing this? No spark, but plenty of juice to the coil. Plz help me Kawi wizards. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2013 Location Ohio Posts 462 Re: How does it work? I am not sure how the spark trigger works on that model.



I can tell you that it is near impossible to get a reading of the voltage/current changes on an ignition coil with a regular meter. The voltage changes happen so fast that your meter cannot respond to them. You might see the needle wiggle on an old style analog meter, but a digital meter cannot respond quick enough. 2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great. (Except for the one with engine that SBT put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into and is now sitting as I collect repair parts)

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

