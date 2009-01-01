Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Wtb: 650sx CDI TODAY Charlotte, NC #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location NC Posts 4 Wtb: 650sx CDI TODAY Charlotte, NC Looking for a working oem, msd, or bad attitude cdi for my 650sx asap. I have cash in hand. Charlotte, NC. Lake Wylie. Feel free to message me. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 32 Posts 5,051 Re: Wtb: 650sx CDI TODAY Charlotte, NC I have a complete ebox from a ts650 but would need to ship it to you.

