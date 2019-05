Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: cutting aluminum impeller diameter #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location southeast WI Age 56 Posts 40 cutting aluminum impeller diameter Does anyone on this site have the ability or know someone who can 'recut' a tapered aluminum impeller. Such as taking a worn out one welding new material to outside edges which I can get done, but then finishing it to proper size to fit in the wear ring. The west coast firms do not do this. My old Wetjets use this type of impeller so did the Kawasaki 550's. 2006 Kawasaki 15F

1991 Wetjet Sport II

1992 Wetjet Sport II Spirit #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2016 Location slower lower Delaware Age 55 Posts 219 Re: cutting aluminum impeller diameter Have you tried Impros? I believe They recondition props and impellers. Last edited by Dave in DE; Today at 03:08 PM . #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,346 Re: cutting aluminum impeller diameter Anybody with common sense, basic measuring tools, and a lathe can do it. Measure the taper, set up a cutting guide on the lathe, then weld and regrind. But good luck finding a real machinist these days and not just some empty shell of a body standing in front of a machine tool. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules