|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Superjet impeller question
I have a 93 superjet with HC head running 150psi factory b pipe.
Im at 4000 ft elevation and the stock impeller isnt much fun. I rode my buddies SJ with a more torque impeller and it was way more fun, but his came with the ski and he doesnt know whats in it, I was wondering what you guys recommend for an impeller for more low end torque, but not over the top rip your arms off.
Thanks!
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules