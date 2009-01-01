I have a 93 superjet with HC head running 150psi factory b pipe.

Im at 4000 ft elevation and the stock impeller isnt much fun. I rode my buddies SJ with a more torque impeller and it was way more fun, but his came with the ski and he doesnt know whats in it, I was wondering what you guys recommend for an impeller for more low end torque, but not over the top rip your arms off.

Thanks!


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk