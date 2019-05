Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Stainless 550 Fuel Pick Up #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2006 Location California Posts 925 Stainless 550 Fuel Pick Up Used very little. For use with single carb 440/550 ski's. Comes with ball valve filter. This is not a cut down Westcoast pick up. PayPal only.



PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 55 Posts 8,824 Re: Stainless 550 Fuel Pick Up Sooo, how much is it? Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2006 Location California Posts 925 Re: Stainless 550 Fuel Pick Up $70 shipped Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) bisonjr

