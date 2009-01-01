 Kawasaki parts and hulls.
  Today, 11:23 AM
    Lassiter32
    Lassiter32 is offline
    Frequent Poster Lassiter32's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    New Mexico
    Age
    31
    Posts
    155

    Kawasaki parts and hulls.

    Hello. Cleaning out the garage. Take a look at the list below. Prices are without shipping. Buyer pays PayPal fees if not gifted.
    Titled 750sx bare hull-$450 as is. Will also part out the trim and bumpers and sell for $300.00
    Non titled 650sx bare hull-$100
    #24 big pin 750 cylinders std bore, have been ported, decked, and reinforced.. Bought from a member on here. Not sure who did the work. $60
    SBN44 with adapter. Has 2.0 n/s, gold spring, 110 pilot, 125 main in it. Needs the little throttle stopper tab and return spring that go on the end of the throttle shaft. $50
    OEM D 750 head $20
    Skat trak straight 16 impeller for the 650 pumps. $65
    750 big pin cases. Ugly, but they work. Does have a welded repair you can see. $65
    Mariner 650sx ride plate- $50
    750 SP flywheel: $25
    650 flywheel: $25
    750sx chin pad. Has a crack at the bottom. $25
