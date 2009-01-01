Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki parts and hulls. #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2016 Location New Mexico Age 31 Posts 155 Kawasaki parts and hulls. Hello. Cleaning out the garage. Take a look at the list below. Prices are without shipping. Buyer pays PayPal fees if not gifted.

Titled 750sx bare hull-$450 as is. Will also part out the trim and bumpers and sell for $300.00

Non titled 650sx bare hull-$100

#24 big pin 750 cylinders std bore, have been ported, decked, and reinforced.. Bought from a member on here. Not sure who did the work. $60

SBN44 with adapter. Has 2.0 n/s, gold spring, 110 pilot, 125 main in it. Needs the little throttle stopper tab and return spring that go on the end of the throttle shaft. $50

OEM D 750 head $20

Skat trak straight 16 impeller for the 650 pumps. $65

750 big pin cases. Ugly, but they work. Does have a welded repair you can see. $65

Mariner 650sx ride plate- $50

750 SP flywheel: $25

650 flywheel: $25

750sx chin pad. Has a crack at the bottom. $25 Attached Images E2E85F2A-0B09-4C32-8C96-37DBFF95F20D.jpeg (4.01 MB, 11 views)

E2E85F2A-0B09-4C32-8C96-37DBFF95F20D.jpeg (4.01 MB, 11 views) AE7C5327-3F6D-4970-A60A-FAA363911639.jpeg (4.69 MB, 10 views)

AE7C5327-3F6D-4970-A60A-FAA363911639.jpeg (4.69 MB, 10 views) 114411F5-AD41-4C38-BD59-514DC28348B6.jpeg (5.07 MB, 6 views)

114411F5-AD41-4C38-BD59-514DC28348B6.jpeg (5.07 MB, 6 views) 0F1D7E1D-E1FF-4447-A111-7A21EF4BE73B.jpeg (4.14 MB, 7 views)

0F1D7E1D-E1FF-4447-A111-7A21EF4BE73B.jpeg (4.14 MB, 7 views) 46DC3109-5EF5-4398-88B9-5E999556B24F.jpeg (3.60 MB, 6 views)

46DC3109-5EF5-4398-88B9-5E999556B24F.jpeg (3.60 MB, 6 views) 61B2E372-E5FA-4DCF-929F-7AB278C6FBC1.jpeg (3.90 MB, 5 views)

61B2E372-E5FA-4DCF-929F-7AB278C6FBC1.jpeg (3.90 MB, 5 views) 84A4F86E-D6B8-4F11-B18D-1B71BC028232.jpeg (3.85 MB, 4 views)

84A4F86E-D6B8-4F11-B18D-1B71BC028232.jpeg (3.85 MB, 4 views) 2E7095D6-22B0-4DB8-B0F5-924CE12DE110.jpeg (3.59 MB, 4 views)

2E7095D6-22B0-4DB8-B0F5-924CE12DE110.jpeg (3.59 MB, 4 views) DD5DE62F-4E85-4A38-915E-CFBD4D5ED133.jpeg (3.83 MB, 5 views)

DD5DE62F-4E85-4A38-915E-CFBD4D5ED133.jpeg (3.83 MB, 5 views) CE0B543C-C49A-47D6-A4C9-8042A831C4C1.jpeg (3.13 MB, 4 views)

CE0B543C-C49A-47D6-A4C9-8042A831C4C1.jpeg (3.13 MB, 4 views) 595987D5-58A9-419A-9AC3-D2134FA49DCC.jpeg (2.90 MB, 4 views)

595987D5-58A9-419A-9AC3-D2134FA49DCC.jpeg (2.90 MB, 4 views) 3B8225CB-B0BC-48A1-BF03-781A687899DB.jpeg (2.90 MB, 3 views)

3B8225CB-B0BC-48A1-BF03-781A687899DB.jpeg (2.90 MB, 3 views) EE71F2CE-91D2-4C8B-B543-DC7FFCA3419E.jpeg (2.81 MB, 8 views)

EE71F2CE-91D2-4C8B-B543-DC7FFCA3419E.jpeg (2.81 MB, 8 views) 56FAF10D-06CE-409C-B670-9B8A07CF14E5.jpeg (3.46 MB, 4 views)

56FAF10D-06CE-409C-B670-9B8A07CF14E5.jpeg (3.46 MB, 4 views) 186015D1-2567-4470-ACFF-20FADEB3B0E9.jpeg (3.34 MB, 4 views)

186015D1-2567-4470-ACFF-20FADEB3B0E9.jpeg (3.34 MB, 4 views) A0BBF14E-5AB9-4BBF-9CE3-5D4DAA1487E8.jpeg (3.69 MB, 3 views)

A0BBF14E-5AB9-4BBF-9CE3-5D4DAA1487E8.jpeg (3.69 MB, 3 views) 026B5CDD-45B5-4A36-9025-C6F2CEF8D6CC.jpeg (3.21 MB, 2 views)

026B5CDD-45B5-4A36-9025-C6F2CEF8D6CC.jpeg (3.21 MB, 2 views) C55D4C26-1658-4333-9A2F-129AA7BFD71B.jpeg (3.68 MB, 2 views)

C55D4C26-1658-4333-9A2F-129AA7BFD71B.jpeg (3.68 MB, 2 views) 97A5132C-9E6A-4448-8D44-B4639CCDB53A.jpeg (2.83 MB, 2 views)

97A5132C-9E6A-4448-8D44-B4639CCDB53A.jpeg (2.83 MB, 2 views) CD2E2932-8513-47AA-AB74-EF1079C06D45.jpeg (2.04 MB, 2 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules