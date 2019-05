Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Too much Oil? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 463 Too much Oil? no such thing... right?

I haven't figured out how this happened yet. Pressure in the oil system ? there was probably a gallon + of oil in the bottom of the hull , previous owner seemed to be putting oil in the tank and it was being pumped .... everywhere. The best part is that the ski ran when my brother bought it.



IMG_20190516_212335.jpg



>>>750sx restoration thread<<<



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules