 Waverunner clicks but doesn't fire up
  Today, 07:02 AM
    77sXZX
    77sXZX is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    178

    Waverunner clicks but doesn't fire up

    I have a waverunner that when I try starting it, it makes a soft click sound but nothing else. It does the same thing even when I try jumping it. And the digital dashboard doesn't turn on.

    Any ideas what it may be and recommendations for trouble shooting?
  Today, 07:07 AM
    john zigler
    john zigler is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home john zigler's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    wisconsin
    Age
    52
    Posts
    8,652

    Re: Waverunner clicks but doesn't fire up

    Could be bad start switch, connections at the start/stop switch wire harness, bad start relay, bad starter, bad battery, cables, connections, etc....

    Could also be a stuck engine, pump, drive, and so on.
