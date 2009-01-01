Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Waverunner clicks but doesn't fire up #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location North Carolina Posts 178 Waverunner clicks but doesn't fire up I have a waverunner that when I try starting it, it makes a soft click sound but nothing else. It does the same thing even when I try jumping it. And the digital dashboard doesn't turn on.



Could be bad start switch, connections at the start/stop switch wire harness, bad start relay, bad starter, bad battery, cables, connections, etc....



Could also be a stuck engine, pump, drive, and so on.

