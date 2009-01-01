|
Waverunner clicks but doesn't fire up
I have a waverunner that when I try starting it, it makes a soft click sound but nothing else. It does the same thing even when I try jumping it. And the digital dashboard doesn't turn on.
Any ideas what it may be and recommendations for trouble shooting?
Re: Waverunner clicks but doesn't fire up
Could be bad start switch, connections at the start/stop switch wire harness, bad start relay, bad starter, bad battery, cables, connections, etc....
Could also be a stuck engine, pump, drive, and so on.
