Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo 2000 XPL, Central Ca. #1 Resident Guru Join Date May 2004 Location FRESNO,CA. Age 62 Posts 1,183 Seadoo 2000 XPL, Central Ca. Seadoo 2000 xpl 951. This ski was rebuilt and carbs dialed in by Hayward Motorsports a little over 2 yrs ago. Has less than 20 hrs since, and still runs perfect. Stiill has oil injection intact. The person I bought it from claimed it was bored to 1050, so I got it as a race boat. When I got it home and finally got a chance to try it out, I found that I was misled. Not on purpose,I just don't think he knew what he was talking about. The motor was bored, but only by 1mm. Not the screamer I was hoping for, but great for freshening up and adding a bit more power. It ran so well, I decided to keep as a play ski. It will do 60(GPS) and is a lot of fun to throw around and chase wakes. It has a primer for easy starts, along with an oversized battery. The fuel and tach gauges work, the speedo does not. The electric trim works, but the indicator is not accurate. Has side bumpers for docking. The body and seat are in great shape. Colors are bright and eyecatching.

The ski is ready to go right now. If I am available I can take you to Millerton lake for a test ride.

I have it on a single trailer and will sell the package for $2600, or ski only for $2400. Yes, price is Firm.IMG_0111.jpgIMG_0112.jpgIMG_0109.jpgIMG_0108.jpgIMG_0110.jpgIMG_0107.jpg. I can be contacted by call or text (559)978-1321.

Thanks

