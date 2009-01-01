Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1993 750 SS Rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location WA Age 37 Posts 1 1993 750 SS Rebuild Hello,



New to the forum, first post.



I picked up this SS a couple of years ago for almost nothing. As expected, it has problems. It did fire up, but would only run with the choke on and never planed out. Eventually it just stopped running at all.



Of course there are a few potential causes, but it's neither here nor there. I've never worked on a Jetski engine before, so I'm using this as a project. I'd like to tear it down and rebuild everything, and maybe add a bit of a performance boost. (I'll also be doing some fiberglass repair and repainting the whole thing. I'm well aware that this will probably cost me more than simply purchasing the same ski in working condition, but I specifically want the project and I'm not afraid to throw some money at it (within reason of course).



I've read a bit here and there, such as replacing the carbs, head, exhaust. But information is scattered; and just finding what I've found has had me swimming in a lot of redundant information.



I've also got this manual showing up in a few days.



Can I get some tips, and maybe some gotchyas? I'm not afraid to dig into an engine -- I'm pretty familiar with a car engine (I've never opened up the block and worked on internals, but they're not completely foreign to me - I fully intend on doing so here, since the engine is so small and manageable.) I'd really like to keep the block and clean it up if possible, for the sake of doing it...but I can buy a new one if need be.



Anything I should look for? Parts I should absolutely replace regardless of apparent condition, vs parts I can probably refurbish myself? Any other neat sage wisdom? Also, I see a lot of big pin/small pin talk -- how do I tell the difference?





I'll post pics once I reach my threshold, and I'll plan on posting throughout the project (I assume the blog is the best place for that).



