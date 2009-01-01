|
760 SN Superjet - YB-SC-B info
I swapped a 760 into my SN superjet and have this prop sitting on the shelf. My ski has nice mid-top end, but lacks a little in the low end. I am hoping a prop will help pick up the slack. Before I look into dropping ~$200+ on a prop, has anyone ever ran this prop before? I believe its a 13/17
Re: 760 SN Superjet - YB-SC-B info
That's an early vxr 701 generic impellor , props have come a long way from that , replace it for your set up, even a stock B1 is way better than that one
