Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550/750 pump install help #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Location Wisconsin Age 21 Posts 122 550/750 pump install help I'm installing a 750 pump in my 550sx hull with the rhaas conversion kit. I'm wondering how long the process will take and if anyone has instructions/videos on how to install. Any advice or input will help! Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules