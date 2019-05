Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2012 FX HO Steering Cable Tool #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location NJ Age 38 Posts 7 2012 FX HO Steering Cable Tool I'm trying to replace a steering cable on a 2012 FX HO and im running into a problem with the 27mm nut that secures the cable through the hull. Looks like you need a 2 foot long deep socket to remove the cable. Found a seadoo tool but can't seem to find a Yamaha tool. Any tips to getting this cable installed?



Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules