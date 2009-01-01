 CDKII experts welcome
  Today, 03:32 PM
    Serkit
    Serkit is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Serkit's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    NY
    Age
    28
    Posts
    18

    CDKII experts welcome

    Rebuilt carbs on my 1996 zxi 1100 and bought a new accelerator pump diaphragm, Im still noticing a heavy hesitation and sometimes stalling when pinning throttle from idle.

    After some research I found a thread speaking about a U ring (#51) on this link https://www.jetsrus.com/carburetor/c...iew_parts.html

    diaphragm I bought didnt come with u ring, and old diaphragm didnt have it.

    diaphragm has a groove at bottom of it and definitely looks like a u ring could go on it but Im just not sure. Also on the service manual for the ski it does not show this u ring on carb diagram.

    https://www.kawasakipartshouse.com/o...r-jh1100-a1-a2
    shows no u ring

    anyone have any experience with these carbs and the part Im talking about?
  Today, 05:05 PM
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Top Dog Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,633

    Re: CDKII experts welcome

    Did you rebuild both pumps with oe Kehin kits ?
  Today, 05:12 PM
    Serkit
    Serkit is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Serkit's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    NY
    Age
    28
    Posts
    18

    Re: CDKII experts welcome

    Quote Originally Posted by Bionic racing View Post
    Did you rebuild both pumps with oe Kehin kits ?
    Yes I did, but this part is in the Accelerator pump housing not the fuel pump
