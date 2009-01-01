|
CDKII experts welcome
Rebuilt carbs on my 1996 zxi 1100 and bought a new accelerator pump diaphragm, Im still noticing a heavy hesitation and sometimes stalling when pinning throttle from idle.
After some research I found a thread speaking about a U ring (#51) on this link https://www.jetsrus.com/carburetor/c...iew_parts.html
diaphragm I bought didnt come with u ring, and old diaphragm didnt have it.
diaphragm has a groove at bottom of it and definitely looks like a u ring could go on it but Im just not sure. Also on the service manual for the ski it does not show this u ring on carb diagram.
https://www.kawasakipartshouse.com/o...r-jh1100-a1-a2
shows no u ring
anyone have any experience with these carbs and the part Im talking about?
Did you rebuild both pumps with oe Kehin kits ?
Yes I did, but this part is in the Accelerator pump housing not the fuel pump
