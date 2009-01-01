Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: CDKII experts welcome #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location NY Age 28 Posts 18 CDKII experts welcome Rebuilt carbs on my 1996 zxi 1100 and bought a new accelerator pump diaphragm, Im still noticing a heavy hesitation and sometimes stalling when pinning throttle from idle.



After some research I found a thread speaking about a U ring (#51) on this link https://www.jetsrus.com/carburetor/c...iew_parts.html



diaphragm I bought didnt come with u ring, and old diaphragm didnt have it.



diaphragm has a groove at bottom of it and definitely looks like a u ring could go on it but Im just not sure. Also on the service manual for the ski it does not show this u ring on carb diagram.



https://www.kawasakipartshouse.com/o...r-jh1100-a1-a2

shows no u ring



anyone have any experience with these carbs and the part Im talking about?

