I would normally research this stuff more but on impulse I bought a Yamaha Waverunner. Someone in the neighborhood was selling it and the wife wanted to go look at it. I kind of gave it a 2 minute look over not knowing what I was looking as since I've never owned a PWC. Motor passed my thumb over the spark plug hole compression tester told me it at least had some compression. Motor turned over smooth. I looked into the back end all the lower end stuff from the impeller back looked corroded. The impeller looked fine from what I could see that's the most important part right? [/sarcasm]. What the heck the wife wants to try it so lets do this.
I received the carb in 1000 pieces with an off brand rebuild kit. I never cared for off brand Mikuni rebuild kits in the past (motorcycles). Look up the price of a Mikuni rebuild kit for the SBN44. $40+. Then I find you can buy a brand new SBN44 from Summit for just $168. I then got off the internet so I wouldn't start throwing good money after bad since I haven't even done a real compression check yet. Disassembling the carb I find two of the screws corroded and stripped. I'm guessing someone got to this point and said screw it after stripping those screws. It didn't take too much cursing to get them out found a couple of replacements. $168 is starting to look pretty good. Now everything is soaking in a carb dip.
Took the big bottom plate off this morning. Even though it looked corroded it came off very easily. First reaction after pulling the plate off.
giphy.gif
Even though the jet pump was corroded I thought it was usable since the impeller and impellor gap looked fine. But, I couldn't see a big hole in the bottom of the jet pump duct with the bottom plate on.
So now I definitely need to replace the jet pump. My first question of my build is does the jet pump assembly need to come out of a Waverunner III? Or are there other Waverunner models that have jet pump assemblies that will work with my WRIII? I plan on rebuilding the carb, deleting the oil pump, and getting the motor running before trying to buy a jet pump cause I don't want to invest any more money in it until I know the top end is good. But this gives me time to take off the old assembly see what I can reuse and figure out what to replace it with.