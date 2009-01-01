Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: X4 UMI, Trim tabs, intake grate #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2003 Location Detroit Age 32 Posts 3,090 WTB: X4 UMI, Trim tabs, intake grate Picked up a 99 SPX last week. In search of new style UMI steering, I believe this style is more “forward backward” than “up down” steering. I’d also take an RD Steering setup even though they are much more rare. Also looking for some trim tabs, sponsons and a mild intake grate. Also looking for a single gauge hood or a carbon hood. I have a real SP hood but looking for other options.





Please PM with what you have.











Thank you



