Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1st time PWC owner checking in #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location AL Age 43 Posts 1 1st time PWC owner checking in Neighbor was selling an early 90's Waverunner III 650 for $500 with a trailer. He bought it to fix up and use but decided he didn't really need it. Engine turns over smoothly. Carb is in 100 pieces needing to be rebuilt. Looked OK not great to my untrained eye a little rough on the bottom but no major cracks in the hull. I've rebuilt Mikuni carbs before so I didn't think that would be much of a problem. Showed it to the wife and she jumped all over it. A PWC is something she thinks she wants for the lake house but it's one of those we aren't sure if it will get used a couple of times and just sit unused. This will get our toe in the water cheaply to see if we want to invest in a nicer PWC. If the PWC sucks I at least have a trailer with new tires. I have zero experience with PWCs so all the parts and nomenclature is new to me. I've been scouring the forums for information the past few days learning what I can. Hopefully I can get her up and running by memorial day weekend.



