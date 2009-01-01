|
F12X with straight pipe and maybe water box?
I have an 07 F12x I fabbed up the straight pipe exhaust for a few weeks ago and then got the notorious code 25 this past Sunday so I figured while it was down and waiting on the ECU repaired I would change the exhaust up. Has anyone basically done a muffler delete but kept the factory water box? Just looking at it all I would need is a piece of 3.5" stainless and a 3-3.5" 90* coupler and I could use the factory water box. Any pros and cons to doing this? I would just like to quieten it down a bit for when I have my daughter riding.
Heres the exhaust if anyone wants to hear it. I see a few videos but mainly from years ago.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iRvQfq_6K_w
Forum Rules