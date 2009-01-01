Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1996 ZXI 1100 hesitation/stalling #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location NY Age 28 Posts 15 1996 ZXI 1100 hesitation/stalling Hello



I Got a 1996 ZXI 1100 giving me nothing but headaches. Ski has less then 50 hours on the original motor. Ski looks brand new and is FAST.

All stock except for the impeller, GPSed at 57.2mph.



Reason for my post is i am having some hesitation/stalling issues. From a idle, 70% of the time when you slam the throttle the ski will just die, if the throttle is feathered it runs fine, gets right to top speed and GOES. There are times the ski will have a bad hesitation and not die when u pin the throttle (30%ish).



Air leak at carbs tested- Negative.

Carbs completely rebuilt with OEM Keihin parts, popoff pressure tested, new accel pump diaphragm. I have taken carbs off now 2 times adjusting the low speed adjustment and i just cant seem to get this thing running right.



Compression is perfect in all 3.

3 new plugs, wires shaved.

New OEM fuel filter.



Low speed adjustments-

1-1/8 turn the ski would not idle below 1500 rpm in the water without dying. (still had issue with hesitation/stalling)



1-1/3 ski idled at 1250 in water(what the manual claims it should be at) didnt seem to really sound like a smooth idle but idk. (stalling seemed to be worse, i could not get it to accel to full unless i feathered 100% of time).



When i raise the idle adjustment screw on the ski to around 2kRPM in the water (3500 RPM out of water) the ski has 0 hesitation or stalling problems. (which is almost double the idle the manual says to be at, ski does like 8mph at 2k so i cant be going down my canal like this haha).



Re: 1996 ZXI 1100 hesitation/stalling

What you are complaining about is normal for most carbs no matter





Bill M.



What you are complaining about is normal for most carbs no matter

what kind of vehicle it is.



Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





