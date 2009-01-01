|
WTB: 440/550 Motor Mounts and Straps (full set)
Looking for a set of motor mounts (older JS style, not SX style if they really are different).
Also looking for a complete set of straps: waterbox/tank/battery.
Thanks!
Re: WTB: 440/550 Motor Mounts and Straps (full set)
Got some motor mounts.
Looking for straps still, not sure what a set is worth versus just going to ebay...?
