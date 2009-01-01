 WTB: 440/550 Motor Mounts and Straps (full set)
  Yesterday, 05:38 PM
    ryanpsd
    ryanpsd is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    CA
    Posts
    14

    WTB: 440/550 Motor Mounts and Straps (full set)

    Looking for a set of motor mounts (older JS style, not SX style if they really are different).

    Also looking for a complete set of straps: waterbox/tank/battery.

    Thanks!
  Yesterday, 05:58 PM
    ryanpsd
    ryanpsd is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    CA
    Posts
    14

    Re: WTB: 440/550 Motor Mounts and Straps (full set)

    Got some motor mounts.

    Looking for straps still, not sure what a set is worth versus just going to ebay...?
