Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Newb with questions - pre-purchase #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location Missouri Posts 1 Newb with questions - pre-purchase Hi guys,

I will start with saying that I've always enjoyed the thought of PWCs and ran across some Sea-Doo that really caught my eye so I thought I would come here for advice.

I'm married with a 12 and a 10 year old daughter, we love playing in the water (fishing, swimming, kayaking, tubing, skiing etc.) We live in Missouri and often take camping trips to the localish lakes to play and camp. I currently have a 19' fish and ski that we use and think it would be fun to have some Jetskis also that would likely get hauled to the lake more than the boat.



I will be looking to purchase 2 which brings me to options.... given the big view of our activities I ask for advice. I'm not worried about top speed just comfortable, fun and reliable. We would be spending full days out playing, hitting a cove and swimming, towing.

Funds are not unlimited and there is a budget to maintain but I don't mind spending a little extra if it is really worth it.



The Spark..... seems like a lot of fun for a little price

The Trixx seems like a total blast.

----Can either of these handle towing a skier or wake boarder? I'm sure pulling a tube would be easy enough.

----Can an anchor be carried also to stop and swim?

----Kinda leaning away from these after extensive reading and looking at



2018 GTI Base --- 90 horse and

2018/19 GTI 130 or GTI SE 130 ---- would these tow well? obviously much more comfortable.



I am considering the Wake 155 also because it is designed for towing but quite a bit more expensive.

----Is the additional cost worth it over the Sparks if they can tow?



Buying used? I'm kinda gun shy on this. I'm looking at buying a used 04 GTX with 193 hours. Any things to look for? Supercharger was rebuilt, tune up, oil change and new battery in the last year. Good for towing?



Wanting to buy 2 Sea-Doo this spring and thinking one new and one used or just maybe 2 new ones....decisions decisions. Buying used worries me. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,650 Re: Newb with questions - pre-purchase Welcome to the site.



I would recommend the GTi 130, or 155. These are great machines, and very reliable. Stay away from anything with a Super Charger.....

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web sites



new parts / products / services

used parts

thank you



Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook RCJS also doing business as WATCON608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-femail watcon@watcon.com Please visit our web sitesnew parts / products / services www.watcon.com used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com thank youPlease check out and like WATCON on Facebook Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules