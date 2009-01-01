|
|
-
550/750 pump upgrade
I'm looking at putting a 750 pump in my 550sx hull. Im running a 750 motor with a single 46 mikuni and a 650 west coast pipe. The 750 pump has a 14/19 impeller in it. How much of a difference will I notice? is it worth the money?
-
Top Dog
Re: 550/750 pump upgrade
That impeller will be way to steep, you will need to drop it down to around a 9/17 - 10/16 to keep the motor happy. With a properly pitched impeller it is absolutely worth doing the 750 pump upgrade.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules