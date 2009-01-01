 550/750 pump upgrade
  Yesterday, 01:46 PM
    keegan-4
    keegan-4 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    21
    Posts
    121

    550/750 pump upgrade

    I'm looking at putting a 750 pump in my 550sx hull. Im running a 750 motor with a single 46 mikuni and a 650 west coast pipe. The 750 pump has a 14/19 impeller in it. How much of a difference will I notice? is it worth the money?
  Yesterday, 01:57 PM
    bandit88
    bandit88 is offline
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    30
    Posts
    1,948

    Re: 550/750 pump upgrade

    That impeller will be way to steep, you will need to drop it down to around a 9/17 - 10/16 to keep the motor happy. With a properly pitched impeller it is absolutely worth doing the 750 pump upgrade.
