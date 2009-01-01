Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550/750 pump upgrade #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Location Wisconsin Age 21 Posts 121 550/750 pump upgrade I'm looking at putting a 750 pump in my 550sx hull. Im running a 750 motor with a single 46 mikuni and a 650 west coast pipe. The 750 pump has a 14/19 impeller in it. How much of a difference will I notice? is it worth the money? #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 1,948 Re: 550/750 pump upgrade That impeller will be way to steep, you will need to drop it down to around a 9/17 - 10/16 to keep the motor happy. With a properly pitched impeller it is absolutely worth doing the 750 pump upgrade.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

-81 JS440

Parts for sale -95 750SXI-86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927 -90 TS650-81 JS440Parts for sale HERE Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules