Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 550sx hull leaking #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Location Wisconsin Age 21 Posts 121 550sx hull leaking My 550sx hull is taking on a good amount of water when i'm riding and when its just sitting in the water. Could this be a bad drive shaft bearing housing? anything else it could be? Thanks #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 1,948 Re: 550sx hull leaking Assuming there are no cracks in the hull and everything is sealed good it most likely is bad seals on the bulkhead bearing, or there is something clogging the stock bilge elbow causing a reverse siphon.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

-81 JS440

-95 750SXI-86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927 -90 TS650-81 JS440Parts for sale HERE

