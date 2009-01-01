 550sx hull leaking
    550sx hull leaking

    My 550sx hull is taking on a good amount of water when i'm riding and when its just sitting in the water. Could this be a bad drive shaft bearing housing? anything else it could be? Thanks
    Re: 550sx hull leaking

    Assuming there are no cracks in the hull and everything is sealed good it most likely is bad seals on the bulkhead bearing, or there is something clogging the stock bilge elbow causing a reverse siphon.
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -90 TS650
    -81 JS440
    Parts for sale HERE
    Re: 550sx hull leaking

    Fill the bilge with water. If it leaks in it will leak out.
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

