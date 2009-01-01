|
550sx hull leaking
My 550sx hull is taking on a good amount of water when i'm riding and when its just sitting in the water. Could this be a bad drive shaft bearing housing? anything else it could be? Thanks
Re: 550sx hull leaking
Assuming there are no cracks in the hull and everything is sealed good it most likely is bad seals on the bulkhead bearing, or there is something clogging the stock bilge elbow causing a reverse siphon.
Re: 550sx hull leaking
Fill the bilge with water. If it leaks in it will leak out.
