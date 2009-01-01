 Which oil and octane gas for a SuperJet?
  Yesterday, 10:12 AM
    77sXZX
    Which oil and octane gas for a SuperJet?

    What oil do you guys run and where do you get it?

    Also, what octane gas?
  Yesterday, 10:27 AM
    scottw090
    Re: Which oil and octane gas for a SuperJet?

    http://bfy.tw/Nfan
  Yesterday, 06:34 PM
    kcr357
    Re: Which oil and octane gas for a SuperJet?

    Lol.

    Read the manual, unless it specifies premium use regular unleaded. Ethanol free if it's avail and you don't mind the extra $$$, get that.
    Supertech oil from walmart at 32 or 40 is fine.
    Higher octane than specified is just wasting money.
