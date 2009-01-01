|
Which oil and octane gas for a SuperJet?
What oil do you guys run and where do you get it?
Also, what octane gas?
Re: Which oil and octane gas for a SuperJet?
Re: Which oil and octane gas for a SuperJet?
Lol.
Read the manual, unless it specifies premium use regular unleaded. Ethanol free if it's avail and you don't mind the extra $$$, get that.
Supertech oil from walmart at 32 or 40 is fine.
Higher octane than specified is just wasting money.
