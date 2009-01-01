Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Which oil and octane gas for a SuperJet? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location North Carolina Posts 176 Which oil and octane gas for a SuperJet? What oil do you guys run and where do you get it?



Also, what octane gas? #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 461 Re: Which oil and octane gas for a SuperJet? http://bfy.tw/Nfan



>>>750sx restoration thread<<<



#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 37 Posts 3,959 Re: Which oil and octane gas for a SuperJet? Lol.



Read the manual, unless it specifies premium use regular unleaded. Ethanol free if it's avail and you don't mind the extra $$$, get that.

Supertech oil from walmart at 32 or 40 is fine.

Higher octane than specified is just wasting money. How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules