Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 900 Rotax oil filter & O-ring same, between 2014-17 and 2018-19? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2017 Location WNC Posts 3 900 Rotax oil filter & O-ring same, between 2014-17 and 2018-19? Hello, all!



Can anyone - preferably who KNOWS FOR SURE - tell me - FOR SURE - whether or not the oil filter and the O-ring are the same in the Spark engines, between the 2014-17 and 2018-19 model years?



I need to stock up on a maintenance kit or two and have found a pretty sweet deal but, want to make sure BRP hasnt changed anything in the oil filter or o-ring areas - (Even my dealer was shocked to discover - without any warning from SeaDoo - BRP did make some changes to the bolt hole alignment on the 2019 Intake grates which totally torpedoed our delivery date! - ****, for being global, BRP is a more than a tad dysfunctional as a conglomerate



Anyway, I dont want to order these maintenance kits only to get stuck with parts that wont fit our 2019 ...



Thanks in advance for any assist! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules