  Yesterday, 12:15 PM #11
    ericmorrill
    ericmorrill is offline
    Top Dog ericmorrill's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Maine
    Age
    39
    Posts
    1,285

    Re: Looking for 800 motor

    Skidmark ?
  Yesterday, 12:27 PM #12
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Top Dog Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,631

    Re: Looking for 800 motor

    Sold a perfect std bore A cylinder motor earlier this year for 1400$ , have a superstock 800 with Ada girdled head that I would sell for the right price , pm if interested
  Yesterday, 02:38 PM #13
    fastgtfairlane
    fastgtfairlane is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fastgtfairlane's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    charlotte,nc
    Age
    35
    Posts
    3,267

    Re: Looking for 800 motor

    800 cylinder has same port timing as the #22 small oin 750 cylinder just larger bore
    91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

    build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
    build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
    build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
  Yesterday, 05:29 PM #14
    ericmorrill
    ericmorrill is offline
    Top Dog ericmorrill's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Maine
    Age
    39
    Posts
    1,285

    Re: Looking for 800 motor

    Shh don't tell anyone
  Yesterday, 05:29 PM #15
    ericmorrill
    ericmorrill is offline
    Top Dog ericmorrill's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Maine
    Age
    39
    Posts
    1,285

    Re: Looking for 800 motor

    If you go this route you need to clearance the bottom of the barrels
