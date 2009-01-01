|
Sold a perfect std bore A cylinder motor earlier this year for 1400$ , have a superstock 800 with Ada girdled head that I would sell for the right price , pm if interested
800 cylinder has same port timing as the #22 small oin 750 cylinder just larger bore
91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn
build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
If you go this route you need to clearance the bottom of the barrels
