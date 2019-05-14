 WTB - Miller/Buckshot Style Race Gas Domes
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 7 of 7
  1. 05-14-2019, 10:29 AM #1
    cr2010
    cr2010 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Manhattan, KS
    Age
    26
    Posts
    17

    WTB - Miller/Buckshot Style Race Gas Domes

    Looking for a set or two of race gas domes in good shape. Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. 05-14-2019, 10:33 AM #2
    scensor
    scensor is offline
    Frequent Poster scensor's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Greece
    Age
    28
    Posts
    181

    Re: WTB - Miller/Buckshot Style Race Gas Domes

    800? 951? clarify?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. 05-14-2019, 10:46 AM #3
    cr2010
    cr2010 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Manhattan, KS
    Age
    26
    Posts
    17

    Re: WTB - Miller/Buckshot Style Race Gas Domes

    Yup that would be helpful. Thanks for pointing that out scensor.

    Looking for 787 race gas domes currently. But wouldn't mind snagging some Miller pump gas 951 domes if someone wanted to part with them.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. 05-14-2019, 11:32 AM #4
    a1965gt
    a1965gt is offline
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Feb 2004
    Location
    Phoenix, AZ
    Age
    48
    Posts
    887

    Re: WTB - Miller/Buckshot Style Race Gas Domes

    I have a few miller 787 domes. What size are you looking for?
    1996 XP All the usual mods
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...17#post4380117

    1996 WaveBlaster II 1200 conversion in progress
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=477231
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. 05-14-2019, 12:30 PM #5
    cr2010
    cr2010 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Manhattan, KS
    Age
    26
    Posts
    17

    Re: WTB - Miller/Buckshot Style Race Gas Domes

    Quote Originally Posted by a1965gt View Post
    I have a few miller 787 domes. What size are you looking for?
    37cc or 39cc preferably but could work around other sizes
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. 05-14-2019, 01:37 PM #6
    scensor
    scensor is offline
    Frequent Poster scensor's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Greece
    Age
    28
    Posts
    181

    Re: WTB - Miller/Buckshot Style Race Gas Domes

    951 normal or q head domes??
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. 05-14-2019, 02:20 PM #7
    cr2010
    cr2010 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Manhattan, KS
    Age
    26
    Posts
    17

    Re: WTB - Miller/Buckshot Style Race Gas Domes

    Quote Originally Posted by scensor View Post
    951 normal or q head domes??
    normal
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 