WTB - Miller/Buckshot Style Race Gas Domes
Looking for a set or two of race gas domes in good shape. Thanks
Re: WTB - Miller/Buckshot Style Race Gas Domes
Re: WTB - Miller/Buckshot Style Race Gas Domes
Yup that would be helpful. Thanks for pointing that out scensor.
Looking for 787 race gas domes currently. But wouldn't mind snagging some Miller pump gas 951 domes if someone wanted to part with them.
Re: WTB - Miller/Buckshot Style Race Gas Domes
I have a few miller 787 domes. What size are you looking for?
Re: WTB - Miller/Buckshot Style Race Gas Domes
37cc or 39cc preferably but could work around other sizes
Originally Posted by a1965gt
I have a few miller 787 domes. What size are you looking for?
Re: WTB - Miller/Buckshot Style Race Gas Domes
951 normal or q head domes??
Re: WTB - Miller/Buckshot Style Race Gas Domes
normal
Originally Posted by scensor
951 normal or q head domes??
