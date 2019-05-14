Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: WTB - Miller/Buckshot Style Race Gas Domes #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Manhattan, KS Age 26 Posts 17 WTB - Miller/Buckshot Style Race Gas Domes Looking for a set or two of race gas domes in good shape. Thanks #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Greece Age 28 Posts 181 Re: WTB - Miller/Buckshot Style Race Gas Domes 800? 951? clarify? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Manhattan, KS Age 26 Posts 17 Re: WTB - Miller/Buckshot Style Race Gas Domes Yup that would be helpful. Thanks for pointing that out scensor.



Looking for 787 race gas domes currently. But wouldn't mind snagging some Miller pump gas 951 domes if someone wanted to part with them. #4 Resident Guru Join Date Feb 2004 Location Phoenix, AZ Age 48 Posts 887 Re: WTB - Miller/Buckshot Style Race Gas Domes I have a few miller 787 domes. What size are you looking for?

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...17#post4380117



1996 WaveBlaster II 1200 conversion in progress

Originally Posted by a1965gt Originally Posted by I have a few miller 787 domes. What size are you looking for?

post attachments You may not edit your posts

