Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: MSD Quick Disconnect #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2018 Location Texas Posts 80 MSD Quick Disconnect Anyone using MSD Quick Disconnects (or other quick disconnects) for your battery? Iíve fixed my battery drain... thanks to the help of this forum, now exploring whether itís best to unplug the battery between rides (if ski sits for a month at a time).



Iím building battery cables and now would be the time to include them if they are a good idea. For ~$25... I donít see much harm. Any thoughts?

