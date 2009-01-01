Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Old revival: Keihin 40mm on 650sx jetting #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2016 Location Portland Posts 175 Old revival: Keihin 40mm on 650sx jetting Hi all, found less than 5 threads on this subject with only (2) valuable responses given, looking for any additional guidance.



any guidance on where to begin with pilot/main jets with a keihin 40mm on a 650sx? Specs below:



- mariner head (approx 180psi)

- Unported cylinder

- stock 650sx exhaust with pipe mod & Jetlyn extended tailcone

- Skat 55

- Prox F/A





For reference, heres the 2 valuable responses found:



1. Original jets of 75/140 worked with similar mods as mine, only required needle adjustments.

2. Required 75/180 and pop off change #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2016 Location Portland Posts 175 Re: Old revival: Keihin 40mm on 650sx jetting Forgot: common riding altitude = 0-200ft above sea. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules