Old revival: Keihin 40mm on 650sx jetting
Hi all, found less than 5 threads on this subject with only (2) valuable responses given, looking for any additional guidance.
any guidance on where to begin with pilot/main jets with a keihin 40mm on a 650sx? Specs below:
- mariner head (approx 180psi)
- Unported cylinder
- stock 650sx exhaust with pipe mod & Jetlyn extended tailcone
- Skat 55
- Prox F/A
For reference, heres the 2 valuable responses found:
1. Original jets of 75/140 worked with similar mods as mine, only required needle adjustments.
2. Required 75/180 and pop off change
Re: Old revival: Keihin 40mm on 650sx jetting
Forgot: common riding altitude = 0-200ft above sea.
