 Old revival: Keihin 40mm on 650sx jetting
  Yesterday, 11:09 PM #1
    candysucker
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Portland
    Posts
    175

    Old revival: Keihin 40mm on 650sx jetting

    Hi all, found less than 5 threads on this subject with only (2) valuable responses given, looking for any additional guidance.

    any guidance on where to begin with pilot/main jets with a keihin 40mm on a 650sx? Specs below:

    - mariner head (approx 180psi)
    - Unported cylinder
    - stock 650sx exhaust with pipe mod & Jetlyn extended tailcone
    - Skat 55
    - Prox F/A


    For reference, heres the 2 valuable responses found:

    1. Original jets of 75/140 worked with similar mods as mine, only required needle adjustments.
    2. Required 75/180 and pop off change
  Today, 12:59 AM #2
    candysucker
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Portland
    Posts
    175

    Re: Old revival: Keihin 40mm on 650sx jetting

    Forgot: common riding altitude = 0-200ft above sea.
