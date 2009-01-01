Been chasing gremlins in this pos since my buddy got it. Issue after issue after issue.
Rebuilt carbs with new jetting, since stock jetting seemed to be wrong (according to its lack of performance, and several threads I've read on here), new fuel lines, new stator since the wires inside the wrap shorted and fried the whole harness, new restrictor in return line, since there was none it it. I put a 90 in.
Was 165/165/120psi
Pto piston had seized rings, so new piston and rings on pto.
Going to pull the pump and make sure there's no obstructions tomorrow.
Took it out and it only ruus at about 1/4 throttle. But my buddy said if he pulled the choke, it would come to life for a sec, then back to 1/4 power.
That means it's lean somewhere?
Any help would be appreciated.