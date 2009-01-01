Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1999 GSX Limited For #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2009 Location south carolina Posts 42 1999 GSX Limited For Fresh Water Ski Top End Rebuilt A Few Years Ago , Carburetors Rebuild end Of last Summer, Gas Lines Replaced Several years Ago also

Just De-winterized Ski and Ran On Trailer Haven't Lake Tested This Year Yet, Has Bill O`Neil Carb Re-jet Kit Installed several Years Ago

Along With Accel Pump By passed,Replaced Wear Ring 2 Years Ago, Reason For Selling Have 2 Other Ski's, Has A Place In Front

Nose Were Previous Owner Bumped Dock More Cosmetic Than Anything,Plastic Cover In Front Is Coming Lose Check Pictures It's Bottom

2 fasteners, Boat Is In Excellent Shape For it's Age, Not Sure If Fuel & Oil Gauge Works and Trim Location, All Others Should, Compression Is good On Engine.

Have Double Or Single Trailer , Will Sell Boat Only For $2400

$450 for double Trailer

$250 For Single Trailer

I'm In North Augusta South Carolina Near Georgia Border

Can Email For Faster Response If Interested or questions.Thanks

qwconstruction@gmail.com



