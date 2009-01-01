 1999 GSX Limited For
    watertoy
    1999 GSX Limited For

    Fresh Water Ski Top End Rebuilt A Few Years Ago , Carburetors Rebuild end Of last Summer, Gas Lines Replaced Several years Ago also
    Just De-winterized Ski and Ran On Trailer Haven't Lake Tested This Year Yet, Has Bill O`Neil Carb Re-jet Kit Installed several Years Ago
    Along With Accel Pump By passed,Replaced Wear Ring 2 Years Ago, Reason For Selling Have 2 Other Ski's, Has A Place In Front
    Nose Were Previous Owner Bumped Dock More Cosmetic Than Anything,Plastic Cover In Front Is Coming Lose Check Pictures It's Bottom
    2 fasteners, Boat Is In Excellent Shape For it's Age, Not Sure If Fuel & Oil Gauge Works and Trim Location, All Others Should, Compression Is good On Engine.
    Have Double Or Single Trailer , Will Sell Boat Only For $2400
    $450 for double Trailer
    $250 For Single Trailer
    I'm In North Augusta South Carolina Near Georgia Border
    Can Email For Faster Response If Interested or questions.Thanks
    qwconstruction@gmail.com

