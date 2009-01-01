 Huge backfire 96 xp
  Today, 06:40 PM #1
    DamageInc
    Huge backfire 96 xp

    Back story.
    96 xp 787. Stock.
    New fuel lines. Rebuilt carbs. Replaced air box w/fa's. Rejetted to 75L 145H 2.0 95gm.
    Entire black box replaced (original one completely rusted everywhere.
    Turned over strong, but no spark. Clipped ends of plug wires, new plugs. No spark.
    Pulled mag cover. Shavings. Pulled mag cup. Blew mag housing out with compressed air, cleaned cup.
    Made double double double sure to put mag cup back in same position. Lined up old markings from being pressed together. Reassembled.
    Triple checked everything.
    Fired it up.
    Started immediately and ran great.
    However, the dess key doesn't seat well, and vibration would wiggle it loose and fall off. Happened several times. Cleaned dess post and key contacts.
    Still wouldn't seat well. Squeezed the sides of the key a bit, thinking it'd grab on a little better.
    Tried to start it, but wouldn't fire. Key wasn't making good contact. Turned it over a few times, then the loudest fkn backfire I've ever heard came outta the exhaust. Pulled the key, went inside, and waited for the fuzz. Neighborhood was pindrop quiet for several minutes.

    Since then I've done a compression check with a new snapon quage 175 both holes. Which I thought way high for a bone stock motor. Head's never been removed.
    Replaced the regulator and mpem, so it has a new key that snaps on tight.

    I've read several threads regarding backfires, and most opinions point to mag/stator/timing possibilities.
    Could mine have been from a buildup of fuel in the cylinders from cranking, that wasn't getting spark due to the key that wasn't making good contact, and when it did make contact....BOOM!!!...?

    Any help or insight would be appreciated before I try it again.
    Thanks.
  Today, 07:09 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: Huge backfire 96 xp

    Sometimes everything is just right & it happens....I have had it happen a few times with different skis. Happens once then never happens again.

    If it continues then something is wrong.
  Today, 07:19 PM #3
    DamageInc
    Re: Huge backfire 96 xp

    Thanks.
    I'll try it again.
