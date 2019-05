Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 81 Surf Jet No Spark #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location Minnesota Age 28 Posts 442 81 Surf Jet No Spark Just picked up a 81 surf jet that isn't getting spark. It's the 81 model without a cdi. So it should be something simple. Im not seeing any spark from the plug, or my spark tester, but I do get flashing lights on my test light when attached to the plug caps. Any idea where to go from here? I can't find any info on pre 84 models online. #2 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 29 Posts 505 Re: 81 Surf Jet No Spark try cutting the plug wires back about 1/4" and see what happens. 1990 SN SJ // 701, Solas prop, Protec rideplate

1987 300sx // ISO KERKER PIPE

