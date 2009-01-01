Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2001 Seadoo GTX carbon ring question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Gulf Shores, AL Age 34 Posts 4 2001 Seadoo GTX carbon ring question Hey guys, I have replaced the carbon ring in my 2001 seadoo GTX. The question I have is that I pulled the boot back, put the new c-clip on. Now the stainless ring will not go back over the new c-clip. It is being held back by the c-clip. Is this common? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,465 Re: 2001 Seadoo GTX carbon ring question It needs to cover the clip.



Take a pair of channel lock pliers & twist the metal ring around a bit & it should seat. Make sure the clip is fully pushed in place.

