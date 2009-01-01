|
|
2001 Seadoo GTX carbon ring question
Hey guys, I have replaced the carbon ring in my 2001 seadoo GTX. The question I have is that I pulled the boot back, put the new c-clip on. Now the stainless ring will not go back over the new c-clip. It is being held back by the c-clip. Is this common?
Re: 2001 Seadoo GTX carbon ring question
It needs to cover the clip.
Take a pair of channel lock pliers & twist the metal ring around a bit & it should seat. Make sure the clip is fully pushed in place.
