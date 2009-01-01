wondering if anyone has ever had problems not reaching peak rpms after using a r&d timing advance?
or same with v force 3 reeds?
my sxr 1100 only wants to pull into the 7000 rpm range. used to hit 7500-7600
specs .
elevation 4500'
triple mikuni 46s on dasa intake.
just rejetted from 130 mains to 125s. pilots at 122.5 but hits hard and pulls away to mid range real nice. just can't seem to reach top rpms. 2.3 needle and seat. I'll open and check maybe I'm still too fat? tried 117.5s high jet and seemed too lean.
solas 13/21 -5
Kommander head 30cc domes
kommander routing into TDR box.
125 stinger jet. dual cooled one line dedicated to cooling manifold other line tee off for stinger. 2 lines off head overboard and one line off chamber overboard. died out pipe.
no porting.
have 3 dedicated pulse lines and 3 fuel pickips.
changes I made this year were adding mikuni 46s , timing advance, dasa intake and v force 3 reeds. ski ran great last year before these 3 mods. even at my elevation I was able to reach great rpms before.
r&d and v force were added 1st then intake and 46s later.
ski runs good but just like its lazy up top. tuning to almost 1/2 open now up top. maybe I need to try some 122.5 mains ? just doesnt scream around like it used too.
I could use some schooling where the needle and seats and springs come into play in the circuit.