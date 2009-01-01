Coffman's 750 Pipe. This is a complete exhaust system for all the 750ss and ssxi jet skis that can be made to work for the SC. Includes Coffman's pipe, elbow, and waterbox. Included are two new silicone couplers (I'm not going to ship the old ones as they are junk, I just forgot to take them off for the pics). System is in good shape with no holes or rot. The large center coupler could probably use a replacement but I will leave that up to the new owner to decide. $475 Shipped.
