Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Coffman's Kawasaki 750SS 750XI 650SC Pipe #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jun 2007 Location Los Angeles Age 39 Posts 883 Coffman's Kawasaki 750SS 750XI 650SC Pipe Coffman's 750 Pipe. This is a complete exhaust system for all the 750ss and ssxi jet skis that can be made to work for the SC. Includes Coffman's pipe, elbow, and waterbox. Included are two new silicone couplers (I'm not going to ship the old ones as they are junk, I just forgot to take them off for the pics). System is in good shape with no holes or rot. The large center coupler could probably use a replacement but I will leave that up to the new owner to decide. $475 Shipped.





s-l1600 (1).jpgs-l1600.jpgs-l1600 (2).jpg















1995 Kawasaki SC

PJS Viper 9000 800cc

PJS Exhaust Manifold

Coffmans Full Exhaust

Custom Jetinetics Flywheel/drilled ring gear

12 Vein SS Magnum Pump

10/18 Skat Track Swirl Impeller

PJS Rip Turn

DG Intake Grate













1994 Kawasaki XIR

Group K Head Mod

PJS Exhaust

Skat 9/17 Big Hub Swirl

UMI Bars PJS Viper 9000 800ccPJS Exhaust ManifoldCoffmans Full ExhaustCustom Jetinetics Flywheel/drilled ring gear12 Vein SS Magnum Pump10/18 Skat Track Swirl ImpellerPJS Rip TurnDG Intake GrateGroup K Head ModPJS ExhaustSkat 9/17 Big Hub SwirlUMI Bars Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules