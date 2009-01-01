Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Connecticut River, Haddam Meadows Launch #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Durham, Ct Age 62 Posts 5 Connecticut River, Haddam Meadows Launch Hi Guys, I took a ride by the Haddam Meadows lunch Saturday late afternoon. Holy cow what a mess, there is very large tree's all over plugging up the ramp. There was a couple guys that had a chain saw and cut up some of the trees and dragged them out of the way so half the ramp was accessible. I'm thinking this might be common early in the season but wondering how long it takes Ct DEEP to get it cleaned out and get the two docks back in the water ?? Anyone familiar with how this goes ??

Looking forward to a new season on the water.

