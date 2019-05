Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1999 Ultra 150 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Austin, TX Age 47 Posts 12 1999 Ultra 150 New pump bearings and Solaris prop last summer. New oil lines and battery May 2019. New spark plugs last summer. Well maintained. Very fast! Trailer and cover. Runs strong.

$2950





B6CB5859-6476-48E9-B015-A2066110E6DC.jpegC5B15103-AB5C-4977-B933-C6C947A08D26.jpeg787CE315-59F3-40FB-BA17-A63274E084F1.jpegE245A6CE-A215-4AEC-96E6-293506DA1D44.jpegB6CB5859-6476-48E9-B015-A2066110E6DC.jpegC5B15103-AB5C-4977-B933-C6C947A08D26.jpeg787CE315-59F3-40FB-BA17-A63274E084F1.jpeg

