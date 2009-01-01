Not bad. 86 miles r/t and despite my fuel warnings, I still probably had 15 miles left in the tank. That is due to me cruising only about 35mph most of the way. Glad I did this trip today because I can tell already this is an INSANE corridor come Memorial Day weekend and the official start of the boating season. My goal to make to the Topock 66 Bar Restaurant was successful. That is definitely not my scene but they have done a great job creating a destination. Here is a link to my write-up - https://www.vegaspwcriders.com/laughlin-to-topak-66/
Some pics...