 Laughlin to Topak 66
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 09:59 PM #1
    vegasphotog
    vegasphotog is online now
    PWCToday Newbie vegasphotog's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Vegas, Baby!
    Posts
    45

    Laughlin to Topak 66

    Not bad. 86 miles r/t and despite my fuel warnings, I still probably had 15 miles left in the tank. That is due to me cruising only about 35mph most of the way. Glad I did this trip today because I can tell already this is an INSANE corridor come Memorial Day weekend and the official start of the boating season. My goal to make to the Topock 66 Bar Restaurant was successful. That is definitely not my scene but they have done a great job creating a destination. Here is a link to my write-up - https://www.vegaspwcriders.com/laughlin-to-topak-66/

    Some pics...









    Last edited by vegasphotog; Yesterday at 10:00 PM. Reason: code stuff
    Attn. All Vegas Riders! - https://www.vegaspwcrider.com
    Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 