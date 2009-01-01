|
Carb bolt locking tabs for 550sx
I need the metal piece that has the locking tabs that you bend over the long carb bolts that comes in the stock flame arrestor on 550sx, I think they are on the 650s as well, let me know what you got, thanks
jim 530-736-6291
