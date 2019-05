Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 550/750 conversion cavitation #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2017 Location vancouver canada Age 33 Posts 89 550/750 conversion cavitation running rhaas pump swap with 10/16 140mm Hooker and solas scoop intake. the ski is great at high speed and throttle response i good. but it does spin out while cornering and seems to cavitate.

almost feels like doing a burn out in your car.....ive heard of guys running a deep 2 bar style intake, would that help? anyone have any good results with staying hooked up? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 55 Posts 8,821 Re: 550/750 conversion cavitation Somewhere you have a gap in your pump gasket that is giving you this symptom. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2017 Location vancouver canada Age 33 Posts 89 Re: 550/750 conversion cavitation Originally Posted by BLRider Originally Posted by Somewhere you have a gap in your pump gasket that is giving you this symptom.



Yah I thought that might be possible...just wana make sure it isn't something that can be changed or swapped out...I think we both know what a pain it is to pull that pump out Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules