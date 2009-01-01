 96xp fuel gauge issue
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 03:50 PM #1
    seadoobutch787
    seadoobutch787 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home seadoobutch787's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    46
    Posts
    2,429

    96xp fuel gauge issue

    I recently got my 96xp out of storage and charged the battery. I started it up to find that the multi gauge read no fuel bars and the fuel low light was on. I probably have at least 2 bars left in the fuel tank give or take. I took the baffle out to find the screen is still intact and the updated 2 magnet float that I put in years ago still in there. I put my meter on the leads and took a ohm reading. At full I get 2.1ohm and somewhere down toward the bottom I get a reading of 48.5, all the way down OL open. The multi gauge leads for the fuel tank read 5.0 ohms.

    I think I have a faulty fuel baffle. I believe it is old!

    Thanks
    Mike
    1997 Seadoo SPX---limited mod
    1996 Seadoo GSX--Cruiser
    1995 Kawasaki 550/750sx---Conversion ski
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...750+conversion
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucxd...TcG7qp45xTX9xV
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:07 PM #2
    seadoobutch787
    seadoobutch787 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home seadoobutch787's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    46
    Posts
    2,429

    Re: 96xp fuel gauge issue

    It seems that the full level at 3 ohms is right and about the halfway point or a little lower is 48.6 that would indicate half empty. If I move it down just a little bit toward empty it go to infinite and no reading shows. It says I should see 85/90 ohms empty. I thought if the f1 fuse was blown that the whole circuit board wouldn't work, it seems that im still getting 2 readings but not the whole length of the baffle. Either way no fuel bars read on my multi guage.
    Last edited by seadoobutch787; Today at 04:08 PM.
    1997 Seadoo SPX---limited mod
    1996 Seadoo GSX--Cruiser
    1995 Kawasaki 550/750sx---Conversion ski
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...750+conversion
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucxd...TcG7qp45xTX9xV
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests)

  1. Grumpy Old Guy,
  2. seadoobutch787

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 