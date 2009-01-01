Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 96xp fuel gauge issue #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Michigan Age 46 Posts 2,429 96xp fuel gauge issue I recently got my 96xp out of storage and charged the battery. I started it up to find that the multi gauge read no fuel bars and the fuel low light was on. I probably have at least 2 bars left in the fuel tank give or take. I took the baffle out to find the screen is still intact and the updated 2 magnet float that I put in years ago still in there. I put my meter on the leads and took a ohm reading. At full I get 2.1ohm and somewhere down toward the bottom I get a reading of 48.5, all the way down OL open. The multi gauge leads for the fuel tank read 5.0 ohms.



I think I have a faulty fuel baffle. I believe it is old!



Thanks

Mike

1997 Seadoo SPX---limited mod1996 Seadoo GSX--Cruiser1995 Kawasaki 550/750sx---Conversion ski #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Michigan Age 46 Posts 2,429 Re: 96xp fuel gauge issue It seems that the full level at 3 ohms is right and about the halfway point or a little lower is 48.6 that would indicate half empty. If I move it down just a little bit toward empty it go to infinite and no reading shows. It says I should see 85/90 ohms empty. I thought if the f1 fuse was blown that the whole circuit board wouldn't work, it seems that im still getting 2 readings but not the whole length of the baffle. Either way no fuel bars read on my multi guage. Last edited by seadoobutch787; Today at 04:08 PM .

