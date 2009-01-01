|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
96xp fuel gauge issue
I recently got my 96xp out of storage and charged the battery. I started it up to find that the multi gauge read no fuel bars and the fuel low light was on. I probably have at least 2 bars left in the fuel tank give or take. I took the baffle out to find the screen is still intact and the updated 2 magnet float that I put in years ago still in there. I put my meter on the leads and took a ohm reading. At full I get 2.1ohm and somewhere down toward the bottom I get a reading of 48.5, all the way down OL open. The multi gauge leads for the fuel tank read 5.0 ohms.
I think I have a faulty fuel baffle. I believe it is old!
Thanks
Mike
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 96xp fuel gauge issue
It seems that the full level at 3 ohms is right and about the halfway point or a little lower is 48.6 that would indicate half empty. If I move it down just a little bit toward empty it go to infinite and no reading shows. It says I should see 85/90 ohms empty. I thought if the f1 fuse was blown that the whole circuit board wouldn't work, it seems that im still getting 2 readings but not the whole length of the baffle. Either way no fuel bars read on my multi guage.
Last edited by seadoobutch787; Today at 04:08 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules