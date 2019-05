Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750/650/440 electrical and misc. parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location Shawnee Kansas Age 20 Posts 64 750/650/440 electrical and misc. parts Prices are as stated + shipping or best offer. Combine multiple parts for lower price.



650 OEM used pipe-good condition $75

440 head (milled for higher compression) $35

440/550 flywheel (ugly but magnets are in good shape) $20

650 pump rebuild kit $15

750 or 650? full gasket kit + assorted other 750 or 650? gaskets $35

750 stator and cover $100

750 flywheels $35 each

750/650 starters $30 each

750 ebox missing starter solenoid + voltage regulator + ignition box + conversion harness $80

Starter power+ground wires $15 per set

750 nice ebox SOLD

lot.jpgstartersflywheels.jpg650pumprebuild.jpgstatorback.jpgstatorfront.jpgeboxnosolenoid.jpg

650pipe.jpg440headflywheel.jpg750gaskets.jpgmiscelectrical.jpg '79 JS440

