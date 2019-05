Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Keihin to Mikuni Carb -- Adapter? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2018 Location Texas Posts 77 Keihin to Mikuni Carb -- Adapter? How do I go from a single Keihin 38mm carb to a Mikuni 44mm carb on a Kawasaki 750sx? Is there an adapter or would I need a new intake manifold? Assuming this isn't "plug and play". #2 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2005 Location Kankakee River Age 32 Posts 1,670 Re: Keihin to Mikuni Carb -- Adapter? On my 650, I just bought the adaptor plate from John Zigler. Assuming the manifolds are the same





Re: Keihin to Mikuni Carb -- Adapter? Rhaas sells them too



91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

