Fuel Issue / Runs out of gas at half tank? Hi

I have a gp1200 with a new engine and just had carbs worked on. Ran perfect for the first 5 and a half gallons and then started to sputter like it was running out of gas. I ran it as long as i could to try to get back to the boat ramp before it had nothing left in it. I figured it was low on gas an as a simple as that. I have no fuel gauges and could not see through the tank. I took her to the gas station and to my surprise 5 and half gallons filled her up. She crunk right up and ran perfectly. I'm going to run for longer next weekend and see if the problem repeats at the same mark. Was wondering if someone could give me an ordered list as to what the likely culprit might be? Thanks!!! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 59 Posts 2,585 Blog Entries 6 Re: Fuel Issue / Runs out of gas at half tank? If it happens again, you might try opening the gas tank's filler cap

for 30 seconds, and see if it runs.





Just out of curiosity, what happened to the engine before the overhaul,

and why did the carbs need to be rebuilt?





Bill M. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





